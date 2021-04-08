Proposal for Vaccine Priority to Tokyo Games Athletes Floated

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Some Japanese government officials are proposing giving Japanese athletes slated to compete in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games priority in novel coronavirus vaccinations, it was learned Thursday.

They see the need to ensure a safe environment for competitions, especially as athletes are expected to interact with other athletes and staff members, including those from abroad, on many occasions.

However, there are concerns that the jabs could result in violations of doping rules or have adverse effects on athletes' health.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato denied that the government is mulling giving priority to Japanese Tokyo Games athletes.

"It's not true that we've begun detailed consideration, and we have no plans for that at the moment," Kato told a press conference Thursday.

