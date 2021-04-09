80 Pct in Japan Aware of Term "LGBT": Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--A survey by major Japanese ad agency Dentsu Inc. <4324> showed that 80.1 pct of respondents in Japan are aware of the term "LGBT," an abbreviation that stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender.

The rate was up 11.6 percentage points from the previous such survey conducted in 2018.

"With the rate exceeding 80 pct, we can now say that the word has become common" in Japan, Dentsu said in the latest survey report on sexual minorities including LGBTQ, or LGBT, queer or questioning, which was released on Thursday.

The latest survey also showed that 82.2 pct of respondents are in favor of the idea of legalizing same-sex marriage, up from 78.4 pct. Those approving of the idea accounted for 31 pct and those somewhat supporting the idea made up 51.2 pct.

The results showed that "many people are in favor" of legalizing same-sex marriage, Dentsu said.

