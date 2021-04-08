Japan, UAE to Cooperate on Hydrogen Technologies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday agreed to cooperate in exchanging information on the production and transport of hydrogen.

Tokyo hopes to spur momentum for boosting supplies of so-called green hydrogen, which is produced using renewable energy sources that do not emit carbon dioxide.

The UAE, a major oil producer, is actively developing renewable energy sources such as solar energy.

Hydrogen, which does not generate CO2 when used as fuel, is seen as a key alternative to conventional energy sources.

Green hydrogen has an especially small carbon footprint, as it is produced by using green energy sources to power electrolysis, which breaks down water molecules with electricity to obtain hydrogen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]