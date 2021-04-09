Variants Account for 70-90 Pct of Coronavirus Cases in Hyogo: Studies

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Variants of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 are now responsible for around 70 to 90 pct of new coronavirus cases in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, local studies have suggested.

According to the Hyogo prefectural government, coronavirus variants were detected in 70, or 93.3 pct, of 75 people who tested positive for the coronavirus in the prefecture between March 22 and 28.

In a separate study by the city of Kobe, the prefecture’s capital, coronavirus variants were identified in 141, or 76.2 pct, of 185 new infection cases in the city in the same period, with the British variant found in 129 cases.

As over 40 pct of the British variant cases were not linked to earlier-known such cases, “we have to admit a community spread of the variant now,” Kobe Mayor Kizo Hisamoto said.

