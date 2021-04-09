Govt to Put Tokyo, Kyoto, Okinawa under Pre-Emergency Stage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that it plans to put Tokyo plus Kyoto and Okinawa prefectures under the novel coronavirus pre-emergency stage from Monday following a surge in infection cases there.

The plan was approved at a meeting of an experts' team on a basic policy for the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis Friday morning.

The government will formalize the plan at a meeting of its coronavirus response headquarters, set to start at 6 p.m. the same day (9 a.m. GMT).

Based on the revised special measures law on the fight against the novel coronavirus that took effect in February, the pre-emergency stage allows prefectural governors to request or order local restaurants and bars to shorten their operating hours and impose up to 200,000 yen in administrative fines on noncompliant businesses.

In Tokyo, the densely populated 23 wards and the cities of Musashino, Tachikawa, Hachioji, Machida, Chofu and Fuchu will be put under the pre-emergency stage between Monday and May 11.

