Japanese Ballet Dancer Gives Commemorative Performance in Russia

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Morihiro Iwata on Thursday gave a ballet performance to celebrate reaching the age of 50, at the state opera and ballet theater in the western Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod where he serves as ballet company director.

A mesmerized audience of some 600 people applauded Iwata enthusiastically for his expressive performance.

During Thursday's performance, Iwata danced to a piece by Federic Chopin and to a song by Vladimir Vysotsky, who was a popular Soviet singer.

Iwata was joined on stage by ballet dancer friends from the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow.

Speaking after the performance, Iwata said he was happy to see the delight of fellow dancers and people who watched him perform.

