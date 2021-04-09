Japan to Decide Ocean Release of Fukushima N-Plant Water

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is close to finalizing a plan to release into the ocean treated radioactive water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station, a move certain to draw anger from fishers, it was learned Friday.

The government will decide on this method to dispose of the water at a meeting of related ministers as early as Tuesday, informed sources said.

The fisheries industry is strongly opposed to the ocean release of the water from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> nuclear plant in Fukushima Prefecture, concerned about possible radiation-related reputational damage to marine products caught in waters off the northeastern Japan prefecture and other parts of the country. The power plant was heavily damaged in the March 2011 strong earthquake and tsunami.

The government plans to make all-out efforts to combat such rumors, including fully informing the public about the safety of the operation.

It is considering releasing the treated water gradually into the ocean after radiation is diluted to the levels doing no harm to the human body, according to the sources.

