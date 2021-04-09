Japan’s Total Coronavirus Cases Exceed 500,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in Japan, including those confirmed among cruise ship passengers and crew members, exceeded 500,000 on Friday.

Japan confirmed 3,454 new cases on the day, sending the cumulative total to 501,149. It took only about two months for the sum to increase by 100,000.

Friday’s count matched as that of Wednesday, which was highest since the country’s second coronavirus state of emergency was entirely lifted last month. It also topped 3,000 for the third straight day.

The death toll linked to COVID-19 grew by 27 from the previous day to 9,378.

In western Japan, Osaka Prefecture reported 883 infection cases Friday, its second-highest daily tally on record, outpacing Tokyo for the 11th successive day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]