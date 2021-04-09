Japan's Total Coronavirus Cases Exceed 500,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in Japan, including those confirmed among cruise ship passengers, exceeded 500,000 on Friday, with 2,394 new cases reported across the country by 5:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. GMT).

In the western prefecture of Osaka, the daily number of new coronavirus cases came to 883, its second-highest figure on record, outpacing the daily number in Tokyo for the 11th successive day.

Hyogo Prefecture, west of Osaka, logged 314 new cases, its third-highest daily count.

In Tokyo, the daily tally of new cases came to 537, topping the 500 mark for the third straight day, according to the Japanese capital's metropolitan government.

Tokyo's daily tally increased nearly 100 from 440 a week earlier. The daily figure averaged 440.9 in the week through Friday, up 15.6 pct from the previous week's 381.4.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]