Princess Mako Seeks Understanding for Statement by Boyfriend

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Mako on Friday sought understanding for a statement issued Thursday by her boyfriend, Kei Komuro, about a money scandal involving his mother and her former fiance.

"I would appreciate it if anybody understands various details of how the problem happened after reading the statement announced this time," said Princess Mako, 29, the first daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito and the first in line to the Chrysanthemum throne.

Princess Mako's comments were released through the Imperial Household Agency, according to Takaharu Kachi, grand master of the Crown Prince's Household.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko appear to regard the statement as showing the Komuro family's efforts to resolve the problem in a tangible way, Kachi said.

Komuro, whose official engagement to Princess Mako has been delayed due to the problem, consulted with her about the statement, and his policy of trying to resolve the problem through discussions with his mother's former fiance reflects Princess Mako's opinion, according to Kachi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]