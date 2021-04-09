Elderly People Less Likely to See Vaccine Side Effects

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Novel coronavirus vaccines are less likely to cause side effects for those aged 65 or older, Japan's health ministry said Friday.

The interim finding was reported at a meeting of the ministry's expert panel on the relationship between coronavirus vaccines and side effects.

Japan is slated to begin administering vaccines to elderly citizens Monday.

The ministry surveyed some 20,000 medical workers for whom vaccinations began in February.

Of all workers surveyed, 38 pct experienced fevers of over 37.5 degrees Celsius after their second jab of the vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc.

