Suga Unlikely to Call Snap Election in April, May

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is unlikely to dissolve the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament, for a snap election in April or May.

The Suga administration needs to concentrate on its fight against the novel coronavirus for now after deciding to expand COVID-19 pre-emergency "priority" measures to newly include Tokyo and two other prefectures, effective from Monday until early May.

A snap election "definitely will not take place" in spring, an aide to Suga said.

This means that his snap election options are now limited largely to a period before or after the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics from July 23 to Sept. 5.

This month, Japan will start coronavirus vaccinations for elderly people Monday. On Friday, Suga is set to become the first foreign leader to have in-person talks with U.S. President Joe Biden since his January inauguration.

