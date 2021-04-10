60 Pct of Japan Female Local Assembly Members Harassed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Nearly 60 pct of female local assembly members in Japan have experienced harassment by voters or colleagues, nearly twice the figure for men, a Cabinet Office survey has shown.

The proportion of local assembly members who said they have experienced harassment came to 57.6 pct for women, against 32.5 pct for men, according to the government agency's first survey on obstacles to women's participation in politics.

The survey was carried out between Dec. 25 last year and Jan. 31 this year with 10,100 male and female local assembly members, of whom 5,513 gave valid answers. The survey results were released Wednesday.

With multiple answers allowed, 26.8 pct of female respondents said they have been harassed with sexual or violent words, far higher than 0.7 pct for men.

Also in the survey, 23.9 pct of female respondents said they have been harassed with sexist behavior or remarks. Online harassment was cited by 22.9 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]