Japan May Review Penalty for Insult after Online Slander Case

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Justice Ministry is considering reviewing the statutory penalty for insult after the death of professional wrestler and reality show cast member Hana Kimura, who suffered online slander.

The ministry started the move in response to increasing calls for toughening the penalty from online slander victims and others.

Kimura, then 22, died in an apparent suicide in May last year after seeing many insulting comments on Twitter over her behavior in popular reality television show "Terrace House."

Tokyo prosecutors recently gave summary indictments to two men for posting such comments. Tokyo Summary Court fined both men 9,000 yen.

One of the two was identified because he offered to apologize to the bereaved family. He took the summary indictment though some pundits had expected that he would not.

