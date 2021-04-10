Osaka Logs Record 918 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, reported a record 918 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Saturday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 570 cases, marking a daily count above 500 for the fourth successive day.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 458.6, up 19.5 pct from a week before.

People in their 20s accounted for the largest group of Saturday's cases in Tokyo at 162, followed by 117 in their 30s and 96 in their 40s. People aged 65 or over accounted for 48.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's standards fell by six from Friday to 37.

