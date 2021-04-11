Japan Sees 2,777 New Coronavirus Cases
Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan had 2,777 new coronavirus infection cases Sunday, standing below 3,000 for the first time in five days.
The daily count, however, exceeded the week-before level of 2,468. New fatalities numbered 17, including four in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by nine from Saturday to 520, according to the health ministry.
The Osaka prefectural government recorded 760 infection cases, marking a daily number above 700 for the sixth straight day.
The day's tally was far higher than 593 a week before. Osaka outpaced Tokyo in terms of new cases for the 13th consecutive day.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]