Osaka Sees 760 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, recorded 760 new coronavirus infection cases Sunday, marking a daily number above 700 for the sixth straight day.

The day’s tally was far higher than 593 a week before.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo metropolitan government reported 421 cases.

Its daily number fell below 500 for the first time in five days but increased from 355 a week before. The latest seven-day average rose 20.1 pct to 468.0.

Of the day’s total in Tokyo, 138 cases were in their 20s, 78 in their 30s, and 61 in their 40s. Those aged 65 or over totaled 46.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]