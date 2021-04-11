Kumamoto Town Holds Memorial over 2016 Quakes

Newsfrom Japan

Mashiki, Kumamoto Pref., April 11 (Jiji Press)--The Kumamoto Prefecture town of Mashiki held a memorial ceremony Sunday for those who perished in huge earthquakes that struck the southwestern Japan prefecture five years ago.

It was the first Mashiki-sponsored memorial over the 2016 temblors in three years. There was no such event in the past two years because restoration work for the venue had not finished.

"Our experiences and the lesson learned through the disaster must not be wasted," said a bereaved family member who participated in the day's ceremony.

In 2016, Kumamoto was hit by a powerful foreshock April 14, followed by the main quake April 16. Both recorded the maximum intensity of 7 on the Japanese seismic scale in Mashiki.

In the ceremony, all participants observed a minute of silent prayer. It was followed by a speech by Miwa Nagaishi, 41, who lost a grandfather and a grandmother in the main quake.

