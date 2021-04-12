Party Execs Campaign for Election ahead of Pre-emergency Expansion

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Senior ruling bloc and opposition officials visited Hiroshima Prefecture on Sunday, a day before the expansion of the novel coronavirus pre-emergency stage, to campaign for candidates they support in a key parliamentary election in the western Japan prefecture later this month.

The pre-emergency status went into force on Monday in Tokyo's 23 special wards and some other areas in the Japanese capital, the western Japan city of Kyoto and some municipalities in the country's southernmost Okinawa Prefecture.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has been calling on people in areas designated under the stage to refrain from cross-border travel in order to prevent a spike in infections with the coronavirus.

Many Japanese political parties, including the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner, Komeito, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the major opposition Democratic Party for the People, have their headquarters in Tokyo.

The coronavirus pre-emergency stage took effect earlier this month in a total of six cities in Osaka and Hyogo prefectures, western Japan, and the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]