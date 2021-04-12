Hattori Elected Fukuoka Governor for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Seitaro Hattori, former vice governor of Fukuoka Prefecture, was elected governor of the southwestern Japan prefecture for the first time on Sunday.

Hattori, 66, who ran as an independent in the gubernatorial election, was backed by the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner, Komeito, and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The Fukuoka prefectural chapters of the Democratic Party for the People and the Social Democratic Party, both opposition parties, also supported Hattori.

Hattori garnered 992,255 votes, against 232,465 votes for his sole contender, Mieko Hoshino, 70, also an independent candidate and former member of the assembly of the city of Fukuoka, the prefecture's capital. Hoshino was supported by the opposition Japanese Communist Party.

Voter turnout stood at a record low of 29.61 pct. The election was held after Hiroshi Ogawa resigned as Fukuoka governor in February, about two years before the end of his third four-year-term, to concentrate on the treatment of his illness.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]