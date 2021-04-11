Central Japan Worker Infected after 2 Vaccine Shots

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., April 11 (Jiji Press)--A hospital worker was found infected with the novel coronavirus in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, after receiving two vaccine shots, prefectural government officials said Sunday.

The dispatched worker at Ishikawa Prefectural Central Hospital in Kanazawa, Ishikawa's capital, is believed to be Japan's first case of infection that happened despite two COVID-19 vaccine injections.

The worker was vaccinated on March 13 and April 3 and found positive in a virus test on Saturday, the officials said, adding that the worker's job does not involve direct contact with patients.

