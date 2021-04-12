Matsuyama Wins Masters to Become Japan's 1st Male Major Champ

Newsfrom Japan

Augusta, Georgia, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Hideki Matsuyama won the 2021 Masters in Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday, becoming the first Japanese to claim one of the men's four major professional golf championships.

Matsuyama, 29, also became the first Asian golfer to win the Masters, played at Augusta National Golf Course.

The Masters win, his first PGA Tour victory in four years, brought the number of his U.S. tour titles to six, the most for a Japanese player.

He closed Sunday's final round with one-over-par 73, finishing the four-day tournament 10 under par, one stroke ahead of Will Zalatoris of the United States, to win the green jacket.

He earned a prize money of 2.07 million dollars and a lifetime invitation to the Masters tournament.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]