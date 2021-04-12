Matsuyama Wins Masters, Becomes 1st Japanese Man to Grab Major Title

Newsfrom Japan

Augusta, Georgia, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Hideki Matsuyama won the 2021 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday, becoming the first Japanese to claim one of the four major professional golf championships for men.

Matsuyama, 29, also became the first Asian golfer to win the Masters, played at Augusta National Golf Course. The Masters win also represented Matsuyama's first victory in a U.S. tour event in four years and the sixth in his professional career, the most for a Japanese player.

Two Japanese female golfers have won major championships. Hisako Higuchi won the 1977 Women's PGA Championship in the United States. and Hinako Shibuno won the Women's British Open in 2019.

