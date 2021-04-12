Weekly Coronavirus Tally Tops 20,000 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Japan, including among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 507,622 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up by 21,120 from a week earlier.

The weekly number of newly confirmed infection cases exceeded 20,000 for the first time since the final week of January and surpassed the preceding week’s total for the sixth consecutive week. The country’s cumulative deaths related to the coronavirus came to 9,422, up by 173 from a week before.

Among the country’s 47 prefectures, Osaka, western Japan, recorded the largest number of new cases in the latest week, at 5,404, followed by Tokyo, at 3,276, Hyogo, adjacent to Osaka, at 1,894, Aichi, central Japan, at 987, and Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 941.

Cumulative cases reached 125,978 in Tokyo, 60,092 in Osaka, 49,548 in Kanagawa, 28,843 in Aichi and 22,740 in Hyogo.

Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, saw 665 new infection cases in the past week, Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, 524 cases and Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, 813 cases, while their cumulative cases stood at 7,164, 10,281 and 10,704, respectively.

