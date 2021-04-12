Elderly Thankful, Relieved about Start of COVID-19 Vaccinations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Wakayama/Okayama, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Elderly people in Japan who got vaccinated against the new coronavirus on Monday expressed their gratitude and relief over the day's start of vaccinations of senior citizens in the country, the second priority group after medical workers.

Reflecting people's strong interest in COVID-19 vaccinations, the initial reservation slots for some 2,000 elderly citizens of the western Tokyo city of Hachioji were filled in about 90 minutes after the city started accepting reservations via phone and the internet on April 5.

Some 250 elderly residents of Hachioji are scheduled to receive vaccinations on Monday. The city is covered by coronavirus pre-emergency "priority" measures aimed at curbing infections.

"I didn't feel any pain," Yoshitaka Akatsuka, a 74-year-old temple master, said, noting that he was the first person to get vaccinated at a group inoculation venue set up on the first floor of the Hachioji city office building. "I'm grateful (that I could get vaccinated) because I come into contact with many and unspecified persons (through my work)."

Yoshie Ishimori, 73, said, "I felt relieved." The resident of Hachioji said she plans to spend time quietly for a while as some say vaccination effects cannot be anticipated until after receiving the second shot.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]