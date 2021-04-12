Suga Confident about Securing Enough Vaccine Supplies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday sounded confident about procuring sufficient supplies of a novel coronavirus vaccine for people in priority groups.

"By the end of June, Japan will be able to secure at least 100 million doses of the vaccine, enough for inoculating all medical workers and elderly people across the country twice," Suga told a parliamentary committee meeting.

In Japan, inoculations of elderly people, or those aged 65 or over, the second priority group after medical workers, started on Monday in some areas. Vaccinations of medical workers began in February.

"The government will work hard to end the inoculations as soon as possible," Suga added.

The prime minister also said that government agencies and ministries concerned are considering measures to tackle possible reputational damage to marine products from the planned release into the ocean of treated radioactive water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, which was damaged in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

