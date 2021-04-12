6 Pct of 2nd-Yr Junior High Children Give Care to Family

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--A government survey showed Monday that 5.7 pct of children in the second year of junior high school in Japan have family members who suffer chronic illness or other problems and are receiving care from them.

The survey on so-called “young carers” by the welfare and education ministries also found that more than 10 pct of such children spend seven hours or more per weekday taking care of family members.

The survey results were reported to the ministries’ joint project team the same day. This was the first Japanese government survey on young carers.

The government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced in March a decision to provide support to young carers, who are aged under 18, as care-giving is a major burden for children. The project team will draw up detailed measures by May for inclusion in the government’s basic economic and fiscal policy guidelines.

The survey, conducted online between December last year and this February, covered second-year students at public junior high schools, second-year students at full-day high schools and correspondence high school students. Responses were received from 5,558 junior high school students and 7,407 full-day high school students.

