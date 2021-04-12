Osaka Reports 603 New Coronavirus Cases
Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, came to 603 on Monday, hitting a record high for a Monday, although it was below 700 for the first time in a week.
Hyogo Prefecture, west of Osaka, logged 159 new coronavirus cases, its Monday record high.
In Tokyo, the metropolitan government newly confirmed 306 people with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The daily tally stood below 400 for the first time in six days, although it increased from 249 a week earlier.
In the western prefecture of Kyoto and the southern prefecture of Okinawa, 42 and 37 new cases were reported, respectively.
On Monday, pre-emergency measures against the coronavirus pandemic started in Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]