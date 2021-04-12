Release of Fukushima N-Plant Water "Unavoidable": Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged on Monday understanding from parliament over the government's "unavoidable" plan to release treated radioactive water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station into the ocean.

"It is an unavoidable issue that cannot be delayed for the reconstruction of Fukushima," Suga said at a meeting of the Committee on Audit and Oversight of Administration in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

Suga and other cabinet members attended the committee session for discussions on government spending in fiscal 2016 and 2017.

The government is expected to formally decide on the ocean release of treated water from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> nuclear plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, soon.

In response to a question from lawmaker Chizuko Takahashi of the opposition Japanese Communist Party, Suga admitted that the plan has met opposition from the fisheries industry due to concerns about possible radiation-related reputational damage to marine products caught in the area.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]