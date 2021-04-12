Olympic Torch Relay in Matsuyama to be Canceled

Newsfrom Japan

Matsuyama, Ehime Pref., April 12 (Jiji Press)--Ehime Governor Tokihiro Nakamura said Monday he plans to cancel the Tokyo Olympic torch relay to be held in the city of Matsuyama on April 21 due to the coronavirus resurgence.

The western Japan prefecture's torch relay committee is expected to formally decide the cancellation and tell it to the organizing committee for the Tokyo Games on Wednesday.

New coronavirus cases in the Ehime capital "have shown no sign of decline," Nakamura said at a press conference.

He also said the torch arrival ceremony in Matsuyama will be held behind closed doors.

The city has seen new cases keep rising since a cluster infection hit its downtown area late last month.

