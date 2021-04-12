Osaka Mulls Seeking New State of Emergency over Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka/Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Osaka, western Japan, is considering asking the national government to declare yet another state of emergency in the prefecture over the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the prefectural government office, Yoshimura indicated that his prefecture could request a new state of emergency if the effects of the ongoing pre-emergency measures under a related law are found to be inadequate.

The governor revealed that the prefectural and national governments are already having working-level talks on a possible shutdown request to eating and drinking establishments under a possible state of emergency.

"We need to have even stronger measures" than those implemented under the previous state of emergency, which was in place in Osaka from January to February, Yoshimura stressed.

The prefectural government is poised to make a decision on whether to request a state of emergency after seeing the coronavirus situation next week or later.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]