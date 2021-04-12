Princess Mako’s Boyfriend Now Willing to Pay Settlement Money

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Kei Komuro, who is set to be engaged to Japanese Princess Mako, is now willing to pay settlement money to his mother’s former fiance, his lawyer said Monday.

A money issue between the Komuro family and the former fiance has remained a stumbling block to a formal engagement between Komuro and Princess Mako, both 29.

On Thursday, Komuro, who is currently studying in the United States, issued a statement to explain the money issue in detail.

In the statement, he said his family was seeking to gain the former fiance’s understanding by resolving perception gaps between the two sides, while keeping the stance of not paying settlement money without talks with the former fiance.

But Komuro now hopes to settle the issue with money, with the statement allowing the public to know that his family has been aiming for a settlement through talks, according to his lawyer.

