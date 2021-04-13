Japan Govt Decides Ocean Release of Fukushima N-Plant Water

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday decided the release into the ocean of treated radioactive water from the disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station.

The decision, made at a meeting of relevant ministers, came as the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga aims to accelerate work to decommission the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, despite strong opposition from the fisheries industry, which is concerned about reputational damage to marine products from the water release into the sea.

The ocean dumping is certain to draw anger also from nearby countries, such as China and South Korea.

"Disposal of the treated water is an unavoidable challenge for the decommissioning of the plant," Suga said at the meeting. "The government concluded that the ocean release is a realistic method," he added.

The prime minister said: "We will aim to ensure safety that is higher than existing standards. The government will make all-out efforts to deal with unfounded rumors."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]