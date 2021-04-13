G-7 Foreign Chiefs Rap Russian Military Buildup near Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

London, April 12 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major industrial countries on Monday criticized Russia for increasing its military presence near Ukraine recently.

The ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus a European Union representative said in a joint statement that they are “deeply concerned by the large ongoing buildup of Russian military forces on Ukraine’s borders and in illegally annexed Crimea.”

“These large-scale troop movements, without prior notification, represent threatening and destabilizing activities,” the statement said, adding, “We call on Russia to cease its provocations and to immediately de-escalate tensions in line with its international obligations.”

It also said, “We reaffirm our unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

There are growing concerns over intensifying fighting in eastern Ukraine between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]