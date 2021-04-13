Fukushima Fisherman Shocked by Ocean Release Decision

Newsfrom Japan

Shinchi, Fukushima Pref., April 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's decision Tuesday to release treated radioactive water from the disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station into the ocean sent shock waves across local fishing communities battling with radiation-related reputational damage.

Haruo Ono, a fisherman from the town of Shinchi, Fukushima Prefecture, has spent the past 10 years playing an active role in efforts toward resuming full-scale fishing operations after the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear accident devastated the fishing industry in Fukushima and other parts of northeastern Japan.

"That's all our efforts over the past 10 years down the drain," said Ono, clearly disappointed with the government's decision to release into the ocean treated water that contains tritium, a radioactive substance, from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> nuclear plant on a Pacific coastal area in Fukushima.

"We'll have to suffer again," he said. "I wonder what was all that effort for?"

Ono, 69, first went out fishing at the age of 15. Before the March 2011 disaster, Ono would go fishing six days a week to catch various seasonal fish, such as flounder, icefish and sea perch.

