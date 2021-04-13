Suga to Visit U.S. from Thurs. for Talks with Biden

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will visit the United States for four days from Thursday to hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, the government said Tuesday.

At their talks, to be held in Washington on Friday, Suga and Biden are expected to discuss ways to deepen the Japan-U.S. alliance and cooperation on tackling climate change and promoting economic ties.

The two leaders will hold a joint press conference after their meeting.

The upcoming summit will be the first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader for Biden since his inauguration in January, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato noted at a press conference.

"The meeting is very meaningful in that it shows to the world the solidarity of the Japan-U.S. alliance and the United States' commitment to the Indo-Pacific region," Kato said. "We also hope it will provide the two leaders with a precious opportunity to deepen their personal relationship of trust."

