Japan Minister Vows to Launch New Tritium Monitoring Study

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tuesday that his ministry will carry out a new monitoring study on tritium, following a government decision to release into the ocean treated radioactive water from the disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station.

The water stored at the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, the site of triple meltdowns that followed the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, contains tritium, a mildly radioactive substance.

"The ministry will conduct a monitoring study on tritium before and after the release of treated water" into the ocean, Koizumi told a press conference.

The ministry has been conducting studies in the Pacific ocean area around the nuclear plant, mainly those on levels of radioactive cesium.

It now plans to start checking levels of tritium in the area about a year before the planned discharge of the tritium-containing treated water.

