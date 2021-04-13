Osaka's Daily Coronavirus Tally Tops 1,000 for First Time

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka/Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural government said Tuesday that it has confirmed more than 1,000 new cases of novel coronavirus infection the same day, a first for the western Japan prefecture.

The daily tally in Osaka stood at 1,099, beating the previous record of 918 marked on Saturday.

Meanwhile, neighboring Hyogo Prefecture reported a record 391 infection cases on Tuesday, while Tokyo logged 510 new infections, the first reading above 500 in three days.

The occupancy rate for Osaka's 224 hospital beds for severely ill coronavirus patients had reached 90 pct as of Monday, and 15 patients with severe symptoms have been hospitalized at medical institutions accepting those with lighter symptoms.

The prefecture is calling on hospitals accepting coronavirus patients to partially restrict their admission of general patients.

