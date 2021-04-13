Japan, Germany Share Serious Concern over Hong Kong, Uighur

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Germany held their first "two-plus-two" talks via teleconference on Tuesday, sharing serious concern over human rights repression by China in Hong Kong and Uighur.

The Japanese and German ministers also affirmed that their countries will cooperate to realize the Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision advocated by Japan.

At the outset of the talks, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said that the need for allies sharing basic values and principles to unite is greater than ever before

His German counterpart, Heiko Maas, said it is very important for the two countries to keep in close contact on security issues, adding that Japan is one of German's most reliable partners.

With Germany slated to send a frigate to the Indo-Pacific region as early as this summer, the Japanese side proposed joint drills with Japan's Self-Defense Forces, and both sides agreed to arrange the drills.

