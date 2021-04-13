Chinese Govt Ships Enter Japanese Waters around Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., April 13 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, on Tuesday.

As the Chinese ships tried to approach Japanese fishing boats, the Japan Coast Guard deployed patrol vessels and warned them to leave the waters. This was the 13th intrusion this year into Japanese waters off the Senkakus by Chinese government ships.

At a press conference in Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the Chinese ships sailing toward the fishing boats was "very regrettable" and "absolutely unacceptable."

Kato said the Japanese government made a protest over the incident to China through diplomatic channels.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, the two Haijing ships entered Japanese waters south-southeast of Taishojima, one of the East China Sea islands, roughly between 2:15 a.m. (5:15 p.m. Monday GMT) and 2:25 a.m., and approached the fishing boats right after that.

