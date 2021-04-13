Govt Eyes COVID-19 Pre-emergency Measures for Aichi Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering allowing COVID-19 pre-emergency measures to be taken in the central prefecture of Aichi, which is facing a sharp increase in new infections, it was learned Tuesday.

The national government will also examine whether pre-emergency measures should be implemented in the prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, which surrounds Tokyo, government sources said.

Pre-emergency measures are currently in place in Tokyo, as well as the western prefecture of Osaka and some others.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura indicated that the prefecture plans to ask the government for pre-emergency measures.

"We now recognize that we have no choice but to make the request to the national government," Omura said.

