N-Plant Water Release to Be Key Issue in General Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's decision to release into the ocean of treated radioactive water from the disaster-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant is expected to be a key issue in the next general election.

The decision was made as tanks for containing the water at the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, are expected to reach full capacity next year.

Opposition parties aim to make the water disposal plan a key issue in the election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, which is set to take place by autumn.

Criticizing the plan, Yukio Edano, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said the government is "ignoring the people of Fukushima."

Justifying the decision, made Tuesday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that "disposal of the treated water is an unavoidable task" in the work to dismantle the plant.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]