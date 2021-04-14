Egypt Court Orders Seizure of Ship Once Stranded in Suez Canal

Newsfrom Japan

Cairo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--A court in Ismailia, northeastern Egypt, has ordered the seizure of the Japanese-owned large container ship Ever Given, which ran aground in the Suez Canal in March and blocked the vital waterway, local media reports said Tuesday.

The Suez Canal Authority sought the seizure, according to the reports.

The Egyptian government agency demanded 900 million dollars in compensation to cover costs, including for repairing the damage caused to the canal from operations to free the 220,000-ton Ever Given, one of the largest container ships in the world, and for rescue arrangement. It is not known to whom the agency made the compensation demand.

Admitting to the seizure of the Ever Given, an official of Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., based in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, which owns the freighter, told Jiji Press: "We can't move the ship because we are at odds with the canal authority in talks over the appropriate amount (of compensation). We are still talking."

The Ever Given, which was refloated on March 29 after blocking the waterway for about a week, is now anchored in the Great Bitter Lake, part of the canal. Hearings of people concerned have been conducted to determine the cause of the cargo ship incident.

