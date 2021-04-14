Victims Remembered 5 Years after Kumamoto Quakes

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, April 14 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held in the southwestern Japan city of Kumamoto on Wednesday to remember the victims of powerful earthquakes five years ago.

A total of 34 people, including victims' family members, took part in the memorial ceremony at the Kumamoto prefectural government building to mourn for the 276 lives lost in the earthquakes.

The ceremony was held with a limited number of participants this year due to the spread of the new coronavirus. The event was live-streamed on YouTube for the first time.

After observing a minute of silence, Kumamoto Governor Ikuo Kabashima said, "We have an important responsibility to prepare for and mitigate disasters in both inside and outside of Japan by passing on our experiences."

Representing victims' families, Kenzo Tomioka, a 58-year-old resident of the town of Kashima, pledged to reconstruct the region.

