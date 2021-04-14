Coronavirus Pre-emergency Status Eyed for Aichi, Saitama: Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will consider adopting pre-emergency measures in Aichi and Saitama prefectures for preventing a further spread of novel coronavirus infections there, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Wednesday.

"Flexible responses," such as the possible adoption of pre-emergency measures under the revised coronavirus special law, are needed for Aichi, central Japan, and Saitama, near Tokyo, Nishimura, who is playing a pivotal role in the government's fight against the virus, said at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

"I'm concerned over the rising proportion of novel coronavirus variant cases in the two prefectures," he added.

The government is in talks with the prefectural governments of Aichi and Saitama, and will decide whether to add the two prefectures to the list of areas under the pre-emergency stage while hearing experts' views, he said.

At the same committee meeting, Shigeru Omi, who heads a government panel of experts on the coronavirus epidemic, said, "I can say that a fourth wave of infections has started in the country."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]