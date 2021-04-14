Tokyo Holds Event to Celebrate 100-Day Olympic Milestone

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government and the Tokyo Games organizing committee held an event to build momentum for this summer's games Wednesday, marking 100 days until the July 23 opening of the Tokyo Olympics.

"Finally, we are able to celebrate this day," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said at the metropolitan government building.

"The metropolitan government hopes to stage the games after the crucial period for containing the novel coronavirus," Koike said, expressing her determination to hold "wonderful" games following an unprecedented one-year postponement.

On Wednesday, statues of the two Tokyo Games mascots were unveiled at the metropolitan government building, while a monument featuring the five Olympic rings was set up on the summit of Mount Takao in Hachioji, western Tokyo.

At the metropolitan government building, Yasuhiro Yamashita, president of the Japanese Olympic Committee, called for support from the people to make the Tokyo Games a success.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]