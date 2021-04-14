Tokyo Games Sponsors Striving to Wow Audiences across World

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--With 100 days left until this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, sponsor companies are deploying state-of-art technologies to entertain games viewers across the world, seeking to overcome restrictions related to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Amid the virus crisis, the Tokyo Games organizing committee has decided not to allow spectators from abroad for the games. Restrictions on domestic fans are also expected.

On Tuesday, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> recorded an event for the Osaka leg of the Olympic torch relay held at the Expo'70 Commemorative Park in Suita in the western Japan prefecture from multiple angles.

It shared the videos of the event for people to watch on their smartphones on a trial basis.

The company plans to offer such services for other events in the future.

