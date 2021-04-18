Local Govts Scrap Plans to Host Tokyo Games Training Camps

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Municipalities around Japan are abandoning plans to host foreign Olympic and Paralympic athletes for training in the lead-up to the Tokyo Games, due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

Communities are scrapping what would have been opportunities for local residents to interact with athletes from around the world. With the epidemic raging on for over a year, however, reactions to the cancellations have been largely muted.

The city of Kurihara in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, decided in January to cancel its plan to welcome the South African men's field hockey team for training.

The city government made the decision party because it is unable to create opportunities for interaction between the athletes and city residents under the central government's novel coronavirus response guidelines. The city government had planned on holding sessions for local students to get to know the athletes as hockey is popular in Kurihara.

"I think citizens were looking forward to it, so it's disappointing," a city official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]