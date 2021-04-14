S. Korea Eyes Suit against Japan's Fukushima Water Decision

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, April 14 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Moon Jae-in instructed his government staff Wednesday to consider filing a suit with the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea against Japan's decision to release treated radioactive water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

Moon issued the instruction at an internal meeting, according to the presidential office. He told the staff to study the option of seeking an injunction against the release of Fukushima plant water.

At a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi later in the day, Moon said his country was very concerned about the Fukushima water release as it is the geographically closest country to Japan. The president asked the ambassador to convey the South Korean concern to Japan.

The meeting was held for Aiboshi, who arrived in South Korea in February, to hand his diplomatic credentials to the president. It was also attended by new ambassadors from the Dominican Republic and Latvia.

The remarks by the president to the Japanese ambassador were extremely unusual at such an occasion, a presidential aide said.

