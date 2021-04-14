Tokyo Reports 591 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Wednesday that 591 people have been newly confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The Japanese capital's daily tally of new coronavirus cases surpassed 500 for the second straight day.

Of the newly infected people, 183 were in their 20s, 103 in their 30s, 101 in their 40s and 56 aged 65 or older.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's standards stood at 41, unchanged from the previous day.

The daily count of new infections in Tokyo averaged 497.1 in the last week, up 19.2 pct from the preceding week's 417.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]